After viral videos with allegations of discrimination at Sesame Place sued for millions

Lawsuits are not uncommon in theme parks, but they usually involve guests who have been injured in crowded parks. However, Sesame Place in Philadelphia now has a very different lawsuit, as a $25 million class action lawsuit has been filed for racial discrimination by the theme park.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit involves a man named Quentin Burns, who visited Sesame Place with his daughter in June of this year. The lawsuit states that the two of them attended a meeting with several costumed characters, including Elmo, Ernie, Telly Monster and Abby Kadabb. However, it is alleged that none of the performers interacted with any of them, nor with other black guests present, while they interacted with white guests at the same event.

The lawsuit follows a high-profile viral video posted earlier this month in which a performer dressed as Rosita from Sesame Street tells two black girls “no” when they tried to meet her. Sesame Place claims there was a misunderstanding and has reached out to this family to rectify the situation, although they are reportedly also considering legal action.

