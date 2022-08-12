After “Tom Cruise”, “Rock and More”, Emily Blunt will now play one of the main roles with another celebrity in a new action movie

Emily Blunt’s range seems to know no bounds. From her fan-favorite character in “The Devil Wears Prada” to stars in musicals such as “The Return of Mary Poppins” and “The Further into the Woods,” and even the leading horror franchise “A Quiet Place,” we never know what to expect from the British actress. Her next project continues a solid trend in her career: she is starring in another action movie with her beloved man in the title role.

Blunt will play alongside Ryan Gosling in the film adaptation of the novel “Fallen Guy”, directed by Bullet train and David Leitch from “Deadpool 2”. According to Deadline, the actress starred in the Universal Pictures action movie based on the classic series of the same name in the 80s.

The series Fall Guy told about the adventures of a Hollywood stuntman who moonlighted as a bounty hunter in between filming on film sets. We assume that Ryan Gosling takes on the role of the lead stuntman Colt Sievers, who was created by Lee Majors. It’s like a Drive, isn’t it? If Fall Guy actually uses characters from the series, it makes sense for Emily Blunt to take on the role of Heather Thomas Jodie Banks, who was a stuntman in the series.

The casting news marks the first time Gosling and Blunt have worked together, but Blunt continues a string of roles working with major action stars in projects. Some of Emily Blunt’s best films were her work with Tom Cruise in the 2014 film “The Edge of the Future” and jokes with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in last year’s film “Jungle Cruise”. Both of these films have become hits, but they have not yet become franchises for Blunt.

Ryan Gosling recently starred in another action movie called “The Grey Man” with Chris Evans, whose sequel is already being worked on by Netflix. The couple works with a solid team of directors, including director David Leitch, who has just released Brad Pitt’s action-packed film Bullet Train. Leitch started out as Pitt’s stuntman and then moved on to work on films such as John Wick, Hobbs and Shaw and Explosive Blonde with his production team at 87North. I expect Fall Guy to be filled with incredible stunts, just like his recent work.

It is expected that Fall Guy will appear in theaters on March 1, 2024, the filming schedule has not yet been disclosed. At the moment, Emily Blunt is starring for the first time in a crime drama called Pain Hustlers with Chris Evans.

Her next role will be in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming 2023 film Oppenheimer, along with a cast including Cillian Murphy. It’s funny, but the release date perfectly coincides with Gosling’s next Barbie movie, where he will play Ken. You can see Blunt in Oppenheimer and Gosling in Barbie on July 21, 2023.