After the wedding of J.Lo and Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck welcomes her to the family with a sweet return

There are famous couples, and there is Bennifer. The audience was shocked when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, and the star couple recently tied the knot before throwing a wedding party with loved ones in Georgia. And after J.Lo’s wedding to Affleck, his brother Casey Affleck welcomed her into the family with a sweet return. Even if he missed some celebration after he fell asleep.

Although Ben Affleck is an experienced director and actor, he is not the only one who is engaged in this business in his family. His brother Casey won an Oscar for his role in Manchester by the Sea, and now he is playing a new role in the image of Jay Lo’s son-in-law.

How cute is that? Along with a vintage photo of the three together, Casey Affleck shared a personal message welcoming Jennifer Lopez to the family. And although they probably had this conversation in private, generations of fans of Bennifer were undoubtedly delighted that they were pushed into this relationship thanks to social networks. This is especially true given the stellar wedding party that recently took place for the couple.

Casey Affleck’s comments show that celebrities are really just like us. Because his message about welcoming Jennifer Lopez into the “dysfunction” of their family unit is something that can touch many of us. Who doesn’t feel that his loved ones go crazy from time to time? Even if there are not several Oscar winners in our families.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised the public when they got married in Las Vegas last month in a seemingly no-fuss ceremony. But in the end, the newlyweds threw a glamorous party, and last weekend a lot of events were held in Georgia for their loved ones. Celebrities came to the big event in snow-white outfits, including Affleck’s associate Kevin Smith.

Bennifer 2.0 seems stronger than ever, and the two have undoubtedly learned a lot after meeting each other so publicly for the first time. At the time, the two were the subject of countless headlines, as well as being constantly followed by paparazzi. Although Affleck and J.Lo are just as famous these days, they are older, more experienced and have become parents. And that seems to put things like fame in a new perspective.

With marriage in the books, it should be fun to see if social media reveals more about the mixing of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families. Casey Affleck's welcome post seems to be just the tip of the iceberg, and fans are clamoring for more access to Bennifer.