After the video of the Disney World fight went viral, the guest explained the bans and arrests after

Last week, a video went viral showing a fairly large-scale fight between two families that broke out in Magic Kingdom. Videos posted by other guests show two families involved in a fight that ended up clearing a space inside Fantasy Land as other guests tried to stay away. Now we have a little more information about exactly what happened and what the results were. Unsurprisingly, these results are arrests and property ownership bans.

A member of one of the families involved, a family who didn’t have the same shirts on, spoke to WDWNT and reported that their entire family had been permanently excluded from the Walt Disney World. This meant that they had to leave the hotel, despite the fact that they planned to stay there for another two weeks. In addition, at least two members of another family appear to have been arrested, although it is unclear on what charges.

According to the person, the family seen in the video wearing matching shirts was the aggressor in the incident, as they were the ones who apparently pushed a member of another family when they were reportedly trying to reunite with their family in line at Mickey’s Philharmonic. It is alleged that a family in matching shirts also waited outside the attraction to confront another family after an incident in line that led to a fight.

Although, obviously, one should be skeptical about the comments of one side of this quarrel, if it is true that one side of the fight has seen several arrests, and the other, apparently not, then this gives weight to this version. Events. And although a person on one side of the conflict probably wouldn’t know if this whole family was banned from Disney World, we can be fairly sure that the same general ban applies to the other side, especially those who were arrested.

The Disney world tends to show zero tolerance when it comes to such quarrels, so it seems likely that aside from legal issues, the theme park just decided to ban all participants. The ban appears to be permanent, although Disney World allows those who have been banned to appeal this status, so it is possible that at some point in the future the decision may be reversed. Perhaps as soon as more details are revealed about what happened and who exactly did what, such a thing can be successful.

Although we rarely see fights like this at Disney World, we’ve seen more reports of quarrels in recent months, which at least gives the impression that such things have been happening more often lately. Back in 2019, a fight broke out inside one family at Disneyland, and this is the only time we’ve seen anything even close to this. Charges were also brought against some of the participants in the fight at Disneyland, although we do not know what came of it. It makes it look small simply because of the number of people involved.

Of course, the ban on visiting Disney Park is not what someone expected their vacation in Walt Disney World to come to an end. The video shows that at least one of these families had children who clearly did not participate in the fight. One can hope that they did not participate in the ban, even if they probably still had to leave the park with everyone else.