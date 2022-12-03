After The Teaser of The Documentary Series, Royal Experts Call Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Kardashians” and Say: “It’s hard not to compare.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have once again become the main headlines of the royal news. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seen the upcoming documentary series for the first time, which seems to have caused a stir in the crowd. Revolving around the same thing, various disputes have taken shape. From suggestions of an open war between Wales and Sussex to their complete cut-off from the monarchy, there is everything in the headlines.

If tomorrow is Prince William's Super Bowl, then here's your Halftime Show…@Netflix have released a first look at the Sussexes' docuseries: Harry & Meghan. Out December 8, six episodes will share "the other side" of their love story and the challenges they faced. pic.twitter.com/jCXN3W2F1J — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 1, 2022

The teaser of Harry and Meghan was released on the second day of Prince William and Catherine’s royal tour to the United States of America. Some clips of the devastated couple, which were soon followed by shots of the Prince and Princess of Wales, caused sharp controversy in the media. Sources close to Wales even compared the Californian couple to another American famous family. As for the masses, they too have obviously earned huge profits by trading their names for many years.

Prince Harry and Meghan to face harsh criticism

According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan’s show on Netflix is nothing but a “declaration of war.” The teaser showed the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, where the couple sits humbly behind the future King and Queen in anticipation. Royal commentators joked, saying the move is unmistakably a call for a future clash. Another stated that the release time during the royal trip to Boston is not a surprise. Warning the Sussex of a dangerous future, experts suggested that they would face unwanted rumors “head-on.”

The reports even claim that some close acquaintances of Wales compared the Sussex with the Kardashians. The American Kardashian family is always delighted with their show about their personal life called “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Similarly, the Sussex are said to trade their popularity and privileges to get big money in return. Reportedly sabotaging William and Catherine’s grand tour, the Sussexs used it as a platform to “create drama.”

Same as it’s ever been with celebs: privacy on their own terms. Harry and Meghan are no different, although seasoned showbiz hacks like me were criticised for calling them out… They’ll expose their lives for cash just like the Kardashians. #harryandmeghan https://t.co/9MNBkLtaOh — Lebby Eyres (@LebbyE) September 28, 2020

Earlier, royal biographer Tom Bauer called the Duchess of Sussex ruthless and fearful, pursuing her ambitions. Apparently, the visit of Wales to her native country caused Meghan Markle’s displeasure, at least that’s what the reports suggested. The senior members of the Palace are concerned about the grace of the Sussex. Nevertheless, the latter’s “raw and unshakable” projects, such as “Spare Harry” and the final lines of Markle’s “Archetypes”, have polar opposites. None of their projects came close to forgiveness.

What do you think about the upcoming grand Netflix show?