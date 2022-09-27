After the second part: Alan Rickman wanted to leave Harry Potter.

Fans of Alan Rickman ( ✝ 69) definitely did not expect this! The Briton played Severus Snape throughout the entire series of Harry Potter films — fans liked the mysterious teacher of the dark arts, who became a hero. Alan himself seemed less enthusiastic about his role: his diary now shows that Alan wanted to leave Harry Potter in 2002 — and why he turned it down!

Fans of Alan Rickman ( ✝ 69) definitely did not expect this! The Briton played Severus Snape throughout the entire series of Harry Potter films — fans liked the mysterious teacher of the dark arts, who became a hero. Alan himself seemed less enthusiastic about his role: his diary now shows that Alan wanted to leave Harry Potter in 2002 — and why he turned it down!

The diary also makes it clear how Alan felt about the days on the set: “The character holds me back […]. These are not good qualities for the set. I’ve never been so uncommunicative […].” However, he seemed satisfied with the ending of “Harry Potter”: “Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his children as one of the bravest people he has ever known […].”