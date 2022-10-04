After the rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, there were reports that she hired a divorce lawyer

Recently, there have been a lot of rumors around Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen. The reports indicated that the two had recently experienced a number of family troubles, although some stories suggest that things are not so terrible between them. Well, now it seems that they have taken an important step towards parting, as a new report indicates that Bündchen has officially hired a divorce lawyer. And they say that Brady himself wants to act.

Following Gisele Bundchen’s hiring of a lawyer, Tom Brady is reportedly “trying to figure out what to do” as he weighs his own legal options. A People source claims that the quarterback who won the Super Bowl is looking for his own lawyer. At the time of writing this article, representatives of the two spouses have not provided comments on this matter.

The NFL veteran and Victoria’s Secret model started dating in 2006 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. The couple married in 2009, they have two children: a 12-year-old son Benjamin and a 9-year-old daughter Vivian. The great footballer is also the father of 15-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. In the past, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer has discussed his home life, including the “most difficult part” of raising children.

Rumors of a marital quarrel between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady began to appear a few months ago. As People mentions, there are rumors that the problems arose because of Brady’s decision to retire from professional football just 40 days after announcing his departure. (This move drew a sharp response from Peyton Manning.) Bündchen was apparently not happy with this decision, as she was allegedly looking forward to spending time with her husband and their children during his retirement, which would have included a lucrative TV contract. for Brady.

It is reported that this alleged disagreement led to a major quarrel between the two spouses, and Page Six claims that they have lived in different places since conflicts broke out between them. At the same time, it was said that Gisele Bundchen has not yet attended any of her husband’s games in the NFL season this year. Although Bündchen seemed to really support the Buccaneers during the season opener, rumors of a conflict continued to spread.

Despite his alleged marital problems, Tom Brady and the Bucks are moving forward with their season, setting a 2-2 record at the moment. Brady is also taking business steps unrelated to football, as he is about to headline a Netflix show and star in a comedy film starring Hollywood royalty.

After this news that Gisele Bundchen allegedly hired a divorce lawyer, it is likely that additional reports will follow in the coming weeks. However, it is unknown whether the stars themselves will make official statements if they are really moving towards a breakup. All we can do at the moment is wait and see what lies ahead for them.