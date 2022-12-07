After The Rumors About Holiday 2, Screenwriter Nancy Myers Honestly Told About The Sequel and Why It Hasn’t Happened Yet

Yesterday, the Internet exploded with excitement when the rumor that the cast of “Holiday ” signed up for a sequel went viral. The screenwriter and director of the film Nancy Meyers quickly dispelled the rumors, and she and the star of the film Kate Winslet clarified that there would be no continuation of their favorite holiday movie. Now Meyers talks about why there was not and probably never will be The Holiday 2.

In an interview with Today, the writer-director talked about her career and addressed viral rumors about the continuation of the holiday classics. Meyers then explained that this isn’t the first time she’s been asked about making “Holiday 2.” She said:

You know, I’ve been asked a couple of times to do a sequel. I think about it, and I just think it’s good as it is. I don’t know how not to be disappointed.

I find it hard to believe that she would disappoint me, given her resume. Meyers is responsible for directing and writing classic films such as The Parent Trap and Something To Give, and she also wrote the entire Father of the Bride trilogy. I have no doubt that she will write and direct a great sequel expanding the world of amazing Vacation characters, but I also understand why she wants the story to be like this.

Meyers explained that she doesn’t really know what the characters are doing right now, but give the audience some semblance of closure, which she said:

When it ends, it ends for me. But to make you happy, I think, I think they’re all together.

So while we won’t see “Holiday 2” on the 2023 movie schedule, Meyers has at least given us a little insight into how the four characters played by Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black are faring.

There may not be a sequel to one of the best Christmas romcoms in development, but fortunately for us, all four actors are working on various exciting projects.

Kate Winslet is starring in Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar, which comes out on December 16. The film has already received incredibly good reviews, and it looks like the audience will be thrilled to come back. on Pandora.

As for the other starring role in “Holiday ,” Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to work with Jamie Foxx on an upcoming Netflix movie called “Back in Business.”

Ladies’ love interests are also very busy. Jude Law is part of the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew project, and he’s working on other exciting projects like Sherlock Holmes 3 and Peter Pan and Wendy. Meanwhile, Jack Black is engaged in the voice acting of two large animated films. The “School of Rock” star will reprise his role as Po in “Kung Fu Panda 4” and will play Bowser in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.

So, while Nancy Meyers has made it clear that there won’t be “Holiday 2,” at least there are plenty of interesting projects to expect from the four main actors. In addition, you can always come back and watch the Christmas classic — “Holiday”.