After the “Rumor Office” co-star BJ Novak became the father of her children, Mindy Kaling shares her feelings and why she kept her family life a secret

It often seems quite difficult for celebrities to keep anything about their personal lives a secret, even if they are actually trying to do it. Rarely a day goes by when we are not aware of who, what, when, where, why and how in many aspects of their lives that we consider very personal, especially in relation to family and romantic relationships. But this does not apply to Mindy Kaling, who twice surprised fans by the fact that her children practically did not meet in public. This led to constant rumors that Kaling’s children were the fathers of her longtime boyfriend and fellow cast member of “The Office” BJ Novak (who played Ryan), and now Kaling talks about these rumors and why she keeps most of her family life a secret.

What did Mindy Kaling say about the rumors that B.J. Novak became the father of her children?

Whether you are an ardent fan of Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak in general or “The Office”, it’s no secret why rumors that he is the father of her two children (Catherine, 4, and Spencer, who will turn 2 in two years). September) has begun. Not only did their characters have a somewhat torturous period romance in the popular NBC comedy, but Kaling and Novak briefly had their own period romance while working on the series, and they have remained extremely loyal friends ever since. So when Kaling announced the birth of her children, but did not say who their father was, many assumed it was Novak. Kaling recently told Mari Claire about the rumors:

It doesn’t bother me. He’s the godfather of both my kids — and they have such a wonderful relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ… If that’s something that will tickle people, I’ll take it.

All right, people. I know how much you love the juicy stories of celebrities about romantic things, but Kaling (whose film Never Have I Ever will receive the last season on Netflix) once again tells us all that Novak is the godfather of her children, not a blood relative. , OKAY? It’s good that none of these rumors have negatively affected Kaling, Novak or her children, and this is probably due to the fact that they are both confident in their deep friendship, and also admit that people have questions about it, and that their friendship even sometimes seems strange. their.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly in 2013, Novak admitted that whenever one of them started dating someone, that person always had questions about their status as friends, noting that “there was a period when a person was very skeptical about our friendship.” Meanwhile, Kaling (who occasionally cheated on Novak in “The Office”) once told InStyle (via Us Weekly) that their relationship was “freaking weird” and “romantically charged with camaraderie with loud arguments.”

Kaling also noted that she has not spoken publicly about the father of her children because she wants them to get this information first, and said:

I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it. I am the only parent my children have… I think I err on the side of being overly cautious so that there will be fewer things in the future that they can potentially get mad at me about.

When you think about it that way, it makes perfect sense that Mindy Kaling keeps her children’s birth stories a secret. Why don’t they find out about it first, and then decide if this information is being discussed with all of us curious strangers? Whether or not we get these details at some point, at least we know that Kaling’s best friend BJ Novak will be there for her family no matter what.