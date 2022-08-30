After the return of Shang-Chi, Ben Kingsley seems to be returning to the MCU for an unexpected project

In the run-up to the release of Iron Man 3 in 2013, it was believed that Trevor Slattery was playing a Mandarin, one of Tony Stark’s most dangerous enemies from the comics. However, in the Marvel movie, it was revealed that Kingsley was actually playing Trevor Slattery, an actor whom Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) hired to play the Mandarin as a cover for his terrorist activities. Almost a decade later, Kingsley reprised the role of Trevor in last year’s film “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and now it has become known that he will return to the MCU for an unexpected project.

It became known that Ben Kingsley will appear in the Disney + series “Wonder Man”, work on which began in June. This will be Kingsley’s third appearance in the MCU, as along with the aforementioned films, the actor also starred in the Marvel One-Shot short film All Hail the King, which details Slattery’s past when he was in prison after the events of Iron Man 3. Kingsley is the first actor featured in Wonder Man, and according to Variety sources, he will “play the lead role,” although it’s unclear how many episodes he will appear in.

That’s not all…