After the results of the rust investigation, Alec Baldwin Claims He Didn’t pull the trigger

The topic of safety on set has been a hot topic for the film and industry for several years, mainly due to a number of sobering incidents that have occurred; some of them (for example, a motorcycle accident in “Deadpool 2“) have led to deaths. Perhaps nowhere is this more obvious than the tragedy that occurred on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust”, where the cameraman Galina Hutchins was killed by a live cartridge from a fake gun. According to the results of the investigation, Baldwin claims that he never pulled the trigger.

The public has been following the Rust situation for several months, and Alec Baldwin also gave a TV interview and claimed that he was fully cooperating with the investigation. The report of the forensic medical examination indicated that the type of weapon from which the shooting occurred could not be launched without pulling the trigger. But during a recent appearance on The Chris Cuomo Project, Baldwin said he had never done anything like this. Instead, he believes that the big question should be who put a live bullet into a fake weapon. As the graduate of 30 Rock put it,

The person responsible for security on the set of the film stated that the gun was safe when he handed it to me. The man who was the chief security officer of the film said in front of the entire audience: “This is a cold weapon.” So why did he say that if he didn’t know and didn’t check? The thing is, we were told that everything is cool and you can relax, and we are working with a gun that is safe to rehearse with. What is likely is that someone who was responsible for one situation or one line of responsibility, and another person – a tandem of two people — one of them or both were negligent.

This is an important moment related to the tragedy on the set of Rust, which ultimately claimed the life of cameraman Galina Hutchins. While it remains to be seen whether Alec Baldwin will be considered guilty in the judicial system, the presence of a live bullet is certainly a disturbing aspect of the situation that ultimately led to the shooting. We just have to wait and see how the situation eventually changes and who will be found responsible for Hutchins’ death.

That’s not all…