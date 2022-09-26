After the Queen’s death: Prince Harry wants to change his memoirs

Prince Harry (38) is still not ready to publish his memoirs? Since the Briton gave up his royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, an ice age has come between him and his family. After moving, the redhead has already unpacked in a scandalous interview about the life of the British royal family. His biography, promising further revelations, is due to be published in November. But after the death of Queen Elizabeth II ( ✝ 96), Harry allegedly suddenly wanted to change his memoirs again…

This was reported to The Mail on Sunday by an insider. “Maybe there are some things in the book that don’t look so good when they are published so soon after these events,” the source said. That’s why Harry is said to have asked the publisher to change the memoir again before publication: “This is by no means a completely new version. He really wants to make changes.”

It may be too late to revise the biography, because the work should be published in two months. It is said that the publisher wants to stick to this date, although the 38-year-old allegedly wanted to add a chapter about the death of his grandmother to his memoirs.