After the Oscar scandal, Sachin Littlefeather died in 1973.

Sachin Littlefeather (75) wrote the Oscar story almost 50 years ago! The actress and civil rights activist took the stage at the Academy Awards ceremony in 1973. At that time, Marlon Brando ( ✝ 80) had to accept the golden boy for his role in The Godfather. But in protest at Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans, the movie star refused the award—with a speech that made the case. Now there is sad news about her: because the Californian died on Sunday.

The Academy announced the sad news on Twitter. Accordingly, the actress died on Sunday at the age of 75. However, the United States Cinematographers organization did not provide any additional information about the cause of death or other circumstances in its statement. However, in 2018 it became known that Sachin has breast cancer.

Sachin’s appearance at the Oscar ceremony in 1973 caused a mixed reaction: despite the fact that the courageous act caused a lot of applause, several snide jokes were made on this topic during the show. Only in August of this year, the Academy subsequently apologized to her for this.