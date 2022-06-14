After the murder of John Lennon, George Harrison did not live in fear: “What’s the point of killing me?”

John Lennon’s murder shocked the world, but most of all it shocked his bandmates George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. After that, everyone was afraid for their safety. George retreated further from the spotlight. However, in the end he realized that he would not live in fear that someone would kill him as well. He didn’t think anyone would want to kill him. Unfortunately, George was wrong.

John Lennon’s murder originally concerned George Harrison

George was in bed when they called him and told him that John had been shot. He went back to bed to get away from it all, but when he woke up again, nothing had changed. John was still dead. George was angry. His friend didn’t leave his body the way he should have.

In Martin Scorsese’s documentary “George Harrison: Life in the Material World,” George’s wife Olivia said: “George paid so much attention and importance to the moment of death when he leaves his body. This is really what he trained for.”

George said losing John was like “losing your parents or someone you love.” In a 1987 interview , he said: “Everything has to pass. But when someone else takes it so cruelly, it becomes very strange.”

Michael Palin added: “Some time later, George was very worried about his safety. There are a lot of weirdos who think about shooting under carbon paper. “Maybe we can get two or three of them now.”

“All those nasty things that you seemed to laugh at before Lennon’s death, suddenly had to become much more serious. I think it was a little harder to get to George for a while after that.”

The Sunday Times recently wrote that shortly after, George bought a house in Hawaii and built a house on Hamilton Island, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. “Yes, there was grief, but there was also fear,” the publication says.

Initially, there was concern after John’s murder, but George realized that he would not live in fear.