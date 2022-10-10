After the loss of Halstead, the Chicago Police Have “quite a few” two new Characters in Season 10

The Chicago police Department was shocked to the core with the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, who played a central role in the series from the very beginning. Season 10 is moving forward with new cases and new stories, which, according to showrunner Gwen Seegan, will include “quite a bit” of two new characters. Fans have already met one of them, and the other has yet to make its debut.

Showrunner Gwen Seegan spoke with CinemaBlend about the 10th season of “Chicago Police,” including the “savior” theme for the new episode series. She mentioned that there would be some recurring characters, and then clarified if that meant the show would be more serialized in the future. She shared:

It’s probably going to be very similar to last season, where we had Anna and her storyline really became serialized, and I would say there will be six episodes in it. This season we will be doing very similar things. We have some great stand-alone projects and great cases that we are uncovering. and then we will have several comprehensive cases that cover more than one episode. You will meet Chief O’Neill, played by Michael Gaston. He will return quite often in the first half of the season, as will his son, played by Jefferson White. We are very happy to see them both, and they will both be repeated in the first nine.

Although P.D. used the first two episodes of the fall to emotionally set the stage for why Halstead decided to leave the Intelligence Unit (and Chicago) in episode 3, season 10 has yet to introduce a storyline like last season of Anna. The showrunner didn’t give any details about the arc in which Chief O’Neill’s son (played by Jefferson White from Yellowstone) will appear, but Michael Gaston has already appeared in some key episodes. Chief O’Neal is the first known recurring character to hold a senior position in intelligence since Samantha Miller, played by Nicole Ari Parker in seasons 8 and 9.

Gwen Seegan’s mention of Michael Gaston and Jefferson White recurring in the first nine episodes of season 10 suggests that fans may not have too much time left to meet Chief O’Neill’s son since Halstead left in episode 3. The ninth episode of the season is also usually the mid-season finale for the Chicago Police. When I pointed out to the showrunner that viewers had seen a lot of different relationships between the intelligence department and their superiors over the years, she continued:

Yes, this is a new way of looking at it. I mean, it’s been quite a while. We have Chief O’Neill as the new head of organized crime, and he comes in, and we actually see that he likes Voight. He knows Voight, and he has Voight’s back, which we haven’t seen for a long time. Of course, this will transform and the relationship will evolve, but it’s certainly a fun place to start.

WhileSamanthaMiller supported Voight to a certain extent, she also tended to stick to straightforwardness and narrowness more than he did, even if she deviated from the path when it came to her personal life involved in affairs. Chief O’Neill is very different from what we’ve seen of him so far, and after he accepted Halstead’s resignation, something more is clearly expected. (Not that Halstead gave him much choice with his decision to return to the army!)

However, Chicago PD includes these two new characters in what’s left of the first nine episodes, it’s clear the show is moving forward after saying goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer’s character. Continue to tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 22:00. ET to catch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10 and broadcast new episodes the next day with a Peacock subscription. P.D. completes an entire night of One Chicago promotion on Wednesdays after the Chicago fire (which just led to a major tragedy) at 9 p.m.. and Chicago Med (which has already escalated the conflict in season 8) at 20:00.

However, if you’re not ready to walk away from Jay Halstead, you can take a look back at our compilation of Upstead’s best moments that led to his departure. To find out about other viewing options in the not-so-distant future, you can also check out our schedule of TV premieres for 2022.