After the kidnapping allegations, the 90-day-old fiance & Star of the Bed returned to Louisville, and the police shared an update

While fans of “The 90-day Groom” never need to look beyond TLC’s mother series or its many TV and streaming spin-offs to witness a major drama, everyone generally understands that cameras can’t capture all the chaos that stars and former stars have caused and suffered over the years.. Paul Stahle is at the center of the latest problematic situation, as he and three-year-old son Pierre (whom Paul shares with his now ex Karin Martins) went missing ahead of the Independence Day weekend, prompting accusations of kidnapping among the public. Now, thankfully, Stele and son have returned home to Louisville, Kentucky, and police have confirmed that they are both alive and well, even if the incident cannot be fully resolved.

After the state police bulletin declared Paul Steele and Pierre missing, the former 90-day Fiance star initially came forward and denied any kidnapping allegations, saying he had been traveling the country in search of work since early June and took Pierre with him. to alleviate the fear of separation of the child. Steele stated that his intention was to return to Louisville as soon as possible, and it seems that he continued this without further incident, as he told TMZ that he met with his parents at a park in the Louisville area on Saturday, July 2.

After that, the parents reportedly turned to officials from the Child Protection Service, who took Pierre and took him to a foster family, where he was reunited with his one-year-old brother Ethan. A representative of the Louisville Police Department confirmed that Pierre had indeed been found and was in safe hands, and by Sunday the missing person report was officially closed.

The whole incident was compounded by the fact that neither Paul nor Karin Martins have custody of their children. (In this regard, Stahle stated that he decided to drop Pierre off at his parents specifically so that he would not run into anyone from the CPS.) This court ruling was based on videos depicting the former couple’s abusive relationship, with footage dating back more than a decade when they first appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. But it is also alleged that one or both of their children were present when the conflicts escalated, which led to the removal of custody.

While it’s not entirely clear what will happen next with Paul Steele’s parenting situation, he says he’s still in the midst of the court drama he and Karin Martins are going through regarding Pierre and Ethan. A possible positive side is that his parents are seeking full custody of the two boys, which will be considered in the family court, although it is also unclear how this will turn out.

TMZ previously reported that the divorce papers were filed after custody issues arose. But, as with everything else that’s involved here, we’ll have to wait to see how things turn out. Suffice to say, it won’t be in the TLC series.

