After The Hype Around Eric’s Earrings, Jane Did Not Want to Return Them, There Was a Turn of The Auction

Among all the legal problems that continue to haunt Erica Jane in connection with the $500 million embezzlement case involving ex-husband Tom Girardi, a pair of expensive earrings given to her by a former lawyer seems to continue to return to the spotlight. The $750,000 earrings, which were reportedly later valued at $1.4 million, were among the items to be auctioned off to help pay off some of the couple’s debt. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star fought hard to keep the jewelry, eventually losing that battle in court, and now there’s another twist on the earrings as they will be sold to the highest bidder.

In October, Erica Jane still insisted that the earrings were not up for auction, as she continued to appeal the judge’s decision, trying to keep them. However, TMZ reports that the earrings are not only up for auction, but are priced well below what Tom Girardi reportedly paid for them. Instead of the $750,000 that was supposedly spent on the earrings, they were valued at between $250,000 and $350,000.

Although this is only the initial range for earrings — and items auctioned tend to be priced below the retail price — it’s still a huge reduction compared to what was originally paid for jewelry.

Erica Jane continues to fight for ownership of the earrings that Tom Girardi allegedly bought for $750,000 with stolen money. She insisted on her innocence that she knew about Girardi’s illegal actions, and in June stated that she would not give away an expensive gift if the judge did not order it.

Later that month, the judge did just that, saying that although, in his opinion, Erica Jane did not know that Tom Girardi had bought the earrings with money intended for the victims of the diabetes drug deal, she “still owned the stolen property,” and was ordered to confiscate the diamonds.

The earrings are due to be auctioned on December 7 by John Moran Auctioneers after selling a number of other items previously owned by the former couple. Among the items that were apparently sold on September 21 were a Steinway piano worth about $60,000, several rare paintings and a library collection of first editions (for example, the first edition of The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli). Apparently, some underwear was also sold that Erica Jane didn’t recognize.

Tom Girardi’s so-called “friend” also refused gifts she received from the disgraced former lawyer, including a Tiffany diamond necklace and a Bulgari necklace decorated with pearls and diamonds.

It will be interesting to see if the auction will go ahead on December 7 as expected, or if Erica Jane will be able to extend the process with appeals. If the earrings are sold, it looks like someone can get a real discount on a very famous piece of jewelry.

In the meantime, you can relive what happened to Erica Jane and the rest of the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in the 12th season, which ended in October, on the streaming service. Episodes are available for viewing by Peacock subscription. See what other shows will appear in the near future, in our TV program for 2022.