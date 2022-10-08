After the hit Ozark, crime and thriller “The Trailblazer,” Jason Bateman will come up with another important role with Netflix

Despite the fact that the series of criminal blockbusters and thrillers of the year came to an end earlier this year, Ozark was and will forever remain in our hearts. The series by Jason Bateman, the king of dark crimes and pogroms, has become a benchmark for all future thrillers. But what if it’s Bateman again, returning with another piece in the style of the Ozarks?

Fans of the Ozarks, we are very happy to tell you the good news. Our own actor-director Emmy Winner Jason Bateman is ready to start working on another project with Netflix. However, this time it’s a movie that got the name Dark Wire. Here are a few details that we managed to unearth.

Personal news: I'm writing a book on one of the craziest law enforcement stings ever, where the FBI secretly ran its own tech startup called Anom & used it to wiretap hundreds of organized crime gangs globally. DARK WIRE will tell that insane story from the people who were there. pic.twitter.com/xkfWi3Nff6 — Joseph Cox (afk, writing a book) (@josephfcox) August 16, 2022

Jason Bateman will direct and produce Another Crime and Mayhem with Netflix

According to reports, Dark Wire will be an original Netflix project, directed and produced by Bateman himself. Along with the terrible mystery lovers, he also brings the latest news for nerds, as the film is based on an upcoming novel by Joseph Cox. Consequently, the work will be the first and last adaptation of the long-awaited novel. Matthew Orton, the screenwriter of Operation Finale, will put the plot in words.

Jason Bateman will co-produce this upcoming popular film together with the world-famous director of the TV series “Very Strange Things” Sean Levy. Therefore, it will be a collaboration between Aggregate Films and 21 Laps Entertainment. The line of the film’s cast has not yet been approved. It also points to the fact that Jason may once again become a scene stealer, like many of his previous masterpieces.

The film, described by ProductionWeekly in reports, is a story about how the FBI ran an encrypted phone company to organize one of the largest special operations in history. Judging by what could be deciphered, the film will be a chilling segment of several hours. So far, no further updates have been made. However, we will keep you posted on everything you need to know before it appears on our screens.