After the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the movie “Barbie”, his wife Eva Mendes created the perfect hashtag

Ryan Gosling is taking on a new role, but that’s not what fans can expect from an action and drama star. He is preparing to play Ken in a new Barbie movie, and after the first viewing, his wife Eva Mendes came up with the perfect hashtag to keep the conversation going on social media.

In addition to expressing her excitement about the film, Eva Mendes shared the hashtag #thatsmyken to spread the word. A lot of celebrity friends joined the conversation, including Tom Hank’s wife, actress Rita Wilson. She stated that the post should “definitely blow up the internet,” and she was just around the corner.

Internet users quickly seized on the image of Ryan Gosling, causing jubilation, disbelief and a lot of funny memes. Of course, Ryan Gosling has a different image, but Eva Mendes doesn’t seem to mind: she called his performance “Very funny” and “Very good” (is anyone else jealous that she seems to have already seen him?).

It doesn’t hurt that he was working on recreating Ken’s signature six-pack plastic: his ridiculously chiseled abs were a hot topic, as were his Calvin Klein-inspired “Ken” boxer briefs. Some fans even noted the resemblance to Freddie Prinze Jr. in the role of Fred in the live action films about Scooby-Doo, although it is not yet known whether the films will have anything in common (it is unlikely that a Barbie movie will have a plot about stealing souls). in a theme park).

Barbie was developed for quite a long time, but last year, when the cast was officially assembled, the process began to accelerate. In addition to Ryan Gosling, the Barbie star cast will also include Margot Robbie as the titular blonde, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu from Marvel, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Michael Cera. Other actors will include a threesome from “Sex Education” in the person of Nkuti Gatwa, Emma McKee and Connor Swindells. Apart from Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, it is mostly unknown how all these performers will fit into the Barbie universe. We’ll just have to wait and see if everyone shares Ryan Gosling’s style on Fire Island and lightens blonde hair.

The audience will not be able to see Ryan Gosling as Ken until Barbie appears in theaters on July 21, 2023, but there is something to occupy them. Check out these upcoming movie releases to hold out until then, or take a look at the best Ryan Gosling movies and how to watch them.