After the “Duchess of the Difficult”, Meghan Markle Received Another Nickname, and It Is Associated With Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying a relaxed and peaceful life at their home in Montecito, California. The huge $14.6 million property is more than enough for the Duke and Duchess to afford two children, Archie and Lilibet, in luxury. After resigning as members of the royal family, the couple lived in Canada for several weeks before buying a stunning mansion.

Upon arrival in the fashionable neighborhood, they immediately made friends with their influential neighbors, including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Serena Williams and James Corden. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Montecito for more than two years, people living there have had plenty of time to judge and understand the royal couple. And it may surprise you that they already have a nickname for the Duchess of Sussex.

What nickname did Meghan Markle get from her neighbors in Montecito?

Looking at the habits and lifestyle of Meghan Markle, neighbors in Montecito began to call her the Princess of Montecito. This will be the second nickname for the graduate of “Force Majeure”, since in the United Kingdom the tabloids called her a difficult duchess. She was given the nickname based on her behavior with staff and other members of the royal family.

In July 2022, Closer magazine talked about the daily routine of the former American actress in California. Markle and her husband indulged in hiking, while the couple were also regularly spotted at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club. Members of the Sussex royal family also enjoy dining at restaurants such as Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Lucky’s steakhouse and Sugarfish. It was on Winfrey’s recommendation that the royal couple began visiting these elite restaurants.

Meanwhile, Markle’s day usually includes a walk with her two dogs, Pula and Guy. This is my time for a former actress. Meanwhile, she also likes to go to Los Angeles from time to time. Back in July, Meghan Markle spent a lot of time at Oprah Winfrey’s house discussing her future or watching movies.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, is a kind of stay-at-home dad. He does not like to leave Archie and Lilibet to nannies and therefore prefers to stay at home most of the time.

