On December 8, 2022, The Daily Show came to the end of another era when host Trevor Noah, who replaced Jon Stewart, left the show after seven seasons. Noah will now spend more time traveling both for fun and to perform in stand-up comedies, but as for The Daily Show, a few days before The comedian’s departure, it was announced that numerous celebrities would act as guest hosts for the show. the foreseeable future. In early 2023, it was announced who would start this part of the Comedy Central series.

As previously reported, Leslie Jones will become the first guest host of The Daily Show after Trevor Noah, and her time at the table will last from January 17 to January 19. After that, Wanda Sykes will take over from January 23 to 26, followed by D.L. Hughley from January 30 to February 2, Chelsea Handler from February 6 to February 9, and then Sarah Silverman from February 13 to February 16. But these five celebrities are just the first salvo of guest presenters, and others are on the way, including Hassan Minhaj, Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Cal Penn and Marlon Wayans, although their performance dates have not yet been announced. Of these people, Minhai is the only one who had a past experience of the Daily Show, previously he worked as a correspondent from 2014 to 2018.

So now we have mid-January-mid-February covered by The Daily Show, and with these additional celebrities, that should keep us busy around mid-to-late March. However, Chris McCarthy, president of Comedy Central and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, previously stated that this rotation of guest presenters will last until June. So, along with current correspondents and Daily Show contributors like Roy Wood Jr. and Dulce Sloan, who are also going to be invited guests, you can count on more celebrities to be announced for this position in the coming months. As McCarthy put it, this period is used for “really experimenting and trying different things.”

After that, The Daily Show will go on hiatus until September, when it will “restart” with a new permanent host. At the same time, Chris McCarthy and The Daily Show showrunner Jen Flantz said that they are exploring the possibility of switching the series to several presenters/presenters, so it is possible that this fall the show may look very different. . However, at this point, it’s important to remember that just because someone is a guest on The Daily Show doesn’t mean you should consider this audition to keep your job. This is just an opportunity to try your hand at hosting this popular cable series in the midst of other concerts and commitments.

Stay tuned for CinemaBlend news on what The Daily Show has in store for the future, including which guest host will follow Sarah Silverman at the end of February. Our TV schedule for 2023 is also available for review if you are interested in other programs that are currently being broadcast or will be released in the near future.