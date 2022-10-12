After the departure of Keanu Reeves, the series “The Devil in the White City” faced another problem

The film adaptation of Eric Larson’s non-fiction book “The Devil in the White City” still can’t take a break after so many years. The last obstacle on the way to this project occurred only last week, when Keanu Reeves, who was supposed to play the main role in the show, left for unknown reasons. Now it has become known that “The Devil in the White City”, which will be available exclusively to Hulu subscribers, has lost a key behind-the-scenes figure.

Todd Field is no longer associated with The Devil in the White City as a director and executive producer. The reason for his departure was not given, but Variety reports that Hulu has begun a search for a director in his place, and Field was brought in to direct the first two episodes. Most recently, Field directed Cate Blanchett’s drama “Tar” (which earned critical acclaim), and his other film work includes “In the Bedroom” and “Little Kids.”

So in just a few days, “The Devil in the White City” lost both the main actor and the director/executive producer. This is especially difficult, and while Hulu doesn’t waste time trying to find people to fill these vacant positions, it will undoubtedly lead to an expansion of development. In other words, those of you who are interested in an eight-episode limited series will have to wait even longer for it.

Published in 2003, The Devil in the White City explores the lives of two prominent personalities in the history of Chicago in the early-mid 1890s. In one corner sat architect Daniel Burnham, one of the designers of the 1893 World’s Fair, who was going to be played by Keanu Reeves. In the other corner was serial killer H. H. Holmes, who built a building that the press later called the “Murder Castle” when the Fair was going. It has not yet been announced who is being considered for the role of Holmes.

In 2010, Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights to the film adaptation of The Devil in the White City, which has already undergone several unsuccessful attempts at adaptation. By 2015, DiCaprio intended to play G. H. Holmes and hired permanent collaborator Martin Scorsese to direct this incarnation of the film adaptation of The Devil in the White City, and Billy Ray to write the script. However, by 2019, the project had evolved into its current Hulu series form, and while DiCaprio and Scorsese remain executive producers, the former reportedly won’t appear on camera.

Sam Shaw is the showrunner and executive producer of “The Devil in the White City,” and other executive producers include Rick Yorn, Jennifer Davisson, Stacey Sher, Mark Lafferty and Lila Bayoc. ABC Signature and Paramount Television Studios are working on the project. CinemaBlend will continue to talk about how The Devil in the White City is progressing as new updates come in.