After the departure of Kate McKinnon and other major SNL, Michelle Che responded to rumors about her updates over the weekend.

If you put aside the occasional mid-season layoffs or cast departures due to creative differences, there are usually two different cases of people leaving “Saturday Night Live”: either right after the end of the season, or right before the start of a new season. Earlier this month, we received the first round of exits corresponding to the final. It’s summer now, and people are wondering if we’ll get any exits right before the new season. Let the record show that Michael Che will not be among these exits. Well, at least, it’s unlikely.

Last week, the popular Weekend Update host appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast at The Ringer, and during the conversation he was asked about his future at SNL. There were rumors about him a few months ago, but they dissipated during the season. But now that the season is over, many are starting to wonder again. Well, he was a little vague in his response to Simmons, but overall it seems like pretty good news for anyone who wants to see him return. Here is part of his quote…

I’m thinking of staying. I’m thinking of staying. I don’t know. That’s the thing. I never knew. When the season is over, it’s better not to make such decisions towards the end of the year, because all you want to do is get out of there. You feel full, but August or September is usually a completely different story. But I have no plans to leave yet.

Since this is Bill Simmons and he hosts a sports podcast, the two apparently used the conversation above to then slap Tom Brady several times for retiring and then retiring almost immediately earlier this year. But the comparison really makes sense. The NFL season, like the Saturday Night Live show, requires a lot of time and emotions. By the time each season ends, most people are ready for a break, but with a little break, most people’s batteries are recharging and they want to come back.

When “Saturday Night Live” returns next season, presumably with Michael Che sitting next to Colin Jost at the weekend update desk, there will be plenty of airtime available. Even if we don’t see any more exits right before the start of the new season, quite a few regular players who are not ready for prime time have hung up their tips this year. Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney have left the show.

They have collectively skipped some episodes over the past few years while working on other projects, but their collective voice has been an imprint on the show for a long period of time, especially McKinnon and Bryant. Davidson and Mooney were popular actors, especially Davidson, but the two of them often went about their business. McKinnon and Bryant, when they were around, appeared in a very large number of sketches where they played the main roles and where they provided talents to support other actors. They will leave quite a void.

As for Che, he still sticks with Yost at the weekend update counter, even if Kanye West wants him to leave. They first paired up in 2014. The first few years were sometimes a little difficult, but in the end they found an amazing rhythm, and now this is the longest partnership in the history of the segment. Unless there’s an unexpected change, it’ll be great to see them back in Studio 8H when the show returns for season 48.