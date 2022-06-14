After the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards joined Only Fans, her famous parents reacted in completely different ways.

These days, celebrities are finding lots of ways to make money to supplement their usual income streams. One of the most popular methods that many TV and film personalities have been using lately is OnlyFans, where stars can share sensual content with their devoted fans. It was interesting to see how many are switching to the platform, and some may be surprised by one of its latest additions. Sam Sheen, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, is now on the site, and her famous parents reacted differently.

Sam Sheen took to Instagram to share the photo and encourage her followers to check out more on her OnlyFans account. The post attracted a lot of attention, and many in the comments expressed love for the young media personality. One of the commentators was none other than her mother. The former, but still frequently mentioned star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” intervened with a nice message in support of her teenage child:

Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you ❤️

One can only guess whether Denise Richards expected her daughter to take on such a job. But it’s nice to see that she’s still covering for her at this time.

Charlie Sheen, on the other hand, gave a somewhat sharper assessment of his daughter’s new side venture. The graduate of the TV series “Two and a Half People” released a statement through his publicist and shared it with ET. In it, the polar actor made it clear that he did not “approve” of his daughter’s decision, and gave her words of advice:

Now she is 18 years old, she lives with her mother. It didn’t happen under my roof. I don’t approve of this, but since I can’t prevent it, I encouraged her to keep stylish, creative and not sacrifice her honesty.

Some may be surprised to hear the actor’s thoughts, given his personal history. Although he didn’t personally participate in a platform like OnlyFans, he liked the company of those who could. It is reported that a few months before his departure from the popular Chuck Lorre comedy on CBS, he hosted parties with porn stars and prostitutes in Las Vegas. After learning about the comments, Denise Richards responded with her thoughts:

Sami is 18 years old, and this decision was not based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.

At least one can understand why Sam Sheen viewed OnlyFans as a viable way to make money. “Cash me out on the street,” the girl Bhad Bahbi claims that she can retire thanks to the money she earned on it. The stars of the series “90-day groom” also achieved success: one of them even earned a lot of money selling gases. And if that wasn’t enough, Malibu Lifeguard icon Carmen Electra even joined us along with a former WWE star.

It remains to be seen how successful Sam Sheen will be in the subscription content service. But of course, knowing that she has the support of at least one of her celebrity parents should give her some comfort as she progresses.