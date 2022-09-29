After the betrayal: did Chiara Antonella communicate with her ex?

Could Chiara Antonella talk to her ex now? In early September, the former Love Island contestant happily announced that she had been picked up again. But a few days ago there was a big shock: she reported online that her lover had cheated on her. Has Chiara spoken to him again during this time? She has just told Promiflash about this.

In an interview with Promiflash, the influencer said that she currently no longer communicates with her ex. After the love date, he did not even try to have a clarifying conversation with her again. “He didn’t apologize, didn’t explain—nothing at all,” said a completely disappointed Chiara. But she doesn’t believe he was just using her. “I didn’t rate him that way, but you only see his real character at the last meeting,” the blonde scolded him.

