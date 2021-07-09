After the Altar: Blind Marriage Sequel Gets Trailer On Netflix

After the Altar: Two years after the debut of the first season of the reality show Blind Marriage, the series gained a sequel on Netflix – After the Altar. With three episodes, the miniseries will bring together the entire cast of the first edition – married, single and engaged.

The meeting promises to catch fire, with old foes coming face-to-face again.

See the trailer for the new series below:

According to the synopsis of the new show, the cast was filmed during a birthday party for the reality show Blind Marriage. In the episodes, fans should keep up with news from their favorite couples and singles.

Big questions are at stake in the new series: How will Amber and Barnett feel about seeing Jessica again? Will Diamond and Carlton ever make up? Will we have a surprise apparition? Who will run away from the party? The answers will air July 28 on Netflix.

Remember how it was Blind Marriage

After the contestants dated blindly and got engaged before they even saw each other’s faces, Season 1 of Love is Blind ended with two of the five couples formed – Lauren Speed ​​and Cameron Hamilton; Amber Pike and Matt Barnett – getting married.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers were not married, but returned to a relationship after the show. Currently, there are rumors of the couple’s breakup, but no confirmation. The teaser has some clues, with Giannina entering the party alone – and a voice, potentially hers, saying, “I don’t want to lose him” just as Damian appears onscreen.

After the Altar it must show which competitors are in new relationships and which are still looking for love.