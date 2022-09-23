After Sylvester Stallone’s sweet Instagram post, he and Jennifer Flavin had hope.

After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have separated. Last month it became known that Flavin filed for divorce from the Rocky star, calling their relationship “irretrievably destroyed.” However, it is obvious that these two may still have hope, as evidenced by one of Stallone’s recent Instagram posts and a new report.

For those who are not in the know, the last major update regarding the separation of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin was that since the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, there are hundreds of millions of dollars between them that need to be divided. As a result, Stallone and Flavin’s documents were suspended while they worked out a private deal about their money, and legal documents stated that the couple sought to “resolve all issues related to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, friendly atmosphere.” , and also privately outside of court.”

And yet, earlier this week, Sylvester Stallone shared two photos on Instagram, the first of which shows him holding hands with Flavin, and the second of them together with their three daughters, taken many years ago, which indicates that everything is not so bad in Stallone’s personal life. . Now Page Six reports that Stallone and Flavin have reconciled, and an unnamed source of the publication says:

They decided to meet again at home, where they talked and were able to settle their differences. They are both very happy.

In addition, the publication mentioned that Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram post “hinted in its own way at what was coming,” and that the reduction order filed earlier this week, which was supposed to suspend their divorce proceedings, was made because Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are trying to settle the situation. While the combination of Stallone’s social media and the details shared by Page Six indicates that he and Flavin are back together, we hope one or both of them will provide a clear update soon to set the record straight.

The initial news that Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone came in the wake of the Rambo star, who hid his wife’s face tattoo with his late dog Butkus, although apparently he almost went with Wonder Woman instead. When rumors began to circulate that the divorce was due to the fact that Stallone bought a Rottweiler named Dwight, he made it clear that this was not the case. However, Flavin accused him of “deliberate embezzlement, depletion and/or embezzlement of family assets,” which Stallone also said was not true. Whatever the full story of the divorce, the signs indicate that these two are now giving their marriage another chance, and we will keep you updated on how things are going with the couple as new details become available.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone’s latest movie, Samaritan, can now be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to see the actor starring in the crime drama series “Tulsa King” created by Taylor Sheridan, starting on November 13.