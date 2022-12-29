If one door is closed, there is always another door that is open for you. When Henry Cavill closed two doors of his iconic characters, there are many other doors waiting for him. After The Witcher, James Gunn did not continue Cavill’s Superman. Now the British actor has many other opportunities for him. Now he’s partnering with Amazon to create a series based on his favorite Warhammer 40,000 game. Meanwhile, Disney is eyeing an actor who will play another major character in their upcoming movie.

Despite the fact that he has played many different characters in his career, Cavill has been widely recognized for his roles as Geralt of Rivia and Superman. Maybe because he captured the essence of these characters and embodied them. The portrayal of the characters is so accurate and connects viewers with them. Now that the DC movie universe and The Witcher world have lost this gem, Disney wants to take the opportunity to sign Cavill for its upcoming Hercules remake.

Disney Wants Henry Cavill to Be the Antagonist

According to Greatfreakinrobot, Disney is making a live-action remake of the famous Hercules. Now that the “Tudors” actor can have some free time on his schedule, Disney wants Cavill to play the villain Hades in the upcoming “Hercules” remake. However, the star Enola Holmes did not say anything about this. But it seems that his recent departure from cult franchises may be useful for the actor.

But there is one obvious question about whether Cavill will be able to sing if he wants to play Hades in Hercules. In 2005, in the movie Hellraiser: The World of Hell, the Man of Steel actor just hummed for a few seconds. It was the only time anyone saw Cavill sing. However, given the character of Hades in the upcoming film, Cavill may not have to sing too much. In the 1997 animated film, James Wood voiced a villain who is still one of the few memorable villains from Disney.

If Cavill decides to play the antagonist in the Hercules remake, it won’t be the first time fans will see him as a villain. In 2019, he played a villain against Tom Cruise as an antagonist in Mission Impossible: Fallout. Thus, if the fame of Superman plays the antagonist in “Hercules”, it will be the greatest news for the fandom. What do you think about it? Would you like to see Cavill in the role of Hades? Share your opinion with us in the comment box below.