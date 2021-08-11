After Stealing BRL 3 Billion, Hacker Is Caught And Returns Cryptocurrencies

Hacker: This Wednesday (11th), Poly Network announced that it has already received more than US$4 million — of the US$600 million (approximately R$3 billion) stolen by a hacker last Tuesday, in one of the biggest “crypto robberies”. ” already registered. According to a statement from the platform, the criminal surrendered after having his personal data identified by Slowmist, a blockchain security company.

As reported, the attacker would have contacted Poly via messages on the Ethereum network. The platform received a message that said “the hacker is ready to surrender”, in free translation. He also asked that they make available multi-signature wallets where cryptocurrencies could be returned.

Transactions were carried out through three portfolios and the amounts are being gradually returned. Of the US$4 million already returned, US$1 million was in US Dollar Coin (USDC) on the Polygon blockchain, another US$1 million in USDC on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and another US$2 million on the Ethereum network (ETH ).

Theft of history

The Poly Network platform breach was considered the biggest in history in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. In a statement, the company told the hacker that “any country will consider this a major economic crime and you will be persecuted.”

According to a Slowmist report, they were able to identify the attacker’s IP, email and fingerprint information, as well as track the funds used by the attacker to a small Chinese brokerage, which allowed them to identify his fingerprint.

Developers believe the scam was carried out due to an encryption issue, which allowed the attacker to create a fake transaction signature and thus steal the active funds.