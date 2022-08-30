After Sidney Sweeney defended the Hoedown Party with MAGA-inspired gear, Tommy Larsen weighed in

Sydney Sweeney may be basking in the spotlight of Hollywood at this stage of her career, but she’s definitely no stranger to the falls that come with all the attention. The actress, nominated for two Emmy Awards in 2022 for her roles in the films “White Lotus” and “Euphoria”, faced a negative reaction after throwing a birthday party for her mother in MAGA-style hats. However, when she tried to soften the situation on social media, Sweeney and her fans caught the attention of Fox News political columnist Tomi Laren.

Outspoken conservative Tomi Laren disagreed with Sydney Sweeney, who felt the need to defend herself after many people following her social media accounts were upset about what she arranged for her mom on her 60th birthday. Individual red caps at the party read: “Let’s make Sixty Great Again” is an obvious reference to Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” and at least one party attendee was spotted wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” shirt. Laren added her 2 cents to the situation, saying on Fox News Radio:

It is absolutely ridiculous that the left is so intolerant and unloving that they feel the need to shame others, and no less than the birthday boy! News left, half OR MORE of this country is made up of conservatives and/or Trump supporters, and if it hurts you so much, turn away! And I say to Sidney Sweeney: stand firm and NEVER bow down before a bloodthirsty crowd! Happy birthday to your mom. God save and take care!

While all of this was clearly masked by criticism aimed at Sweeney’s more stunned followers, Tomi Laren at least wished the “White Lotus” star’s mom a happy birthday, among other well wishes. Any port in a politically skewed storm.

Sydney Sweeney shared several photos and videos on Instagram from an unexpected walk in Idaho, and it seems like it was a pretty good time, apart from everything related to clothes. At the party there was a mechanical bull, a photo booth and a lot of dancing. But many fans were concerned about the wardrobe options chosen by revelers on her post, and instead focused on this.

Her brother Trent Sweeney also shared photos on his Instagram, noting in the caption that the red caps were custom-made to emphasize their mother’s age. However, the hint of MAGA was enough to anger some fans, resulting in the star of the upcoming superhero movie “Madame Web” making a statement on Twitter and explaining that the birthday party was not meant to be a political statement. She said:

Guys, this is wild. The innocent celebration of my mom’s 60th birthday turned into an absurd political statement that was not intended. Please stop making assumptions. All love ♥️ and Happy Birthday, Mom! August 27 , 2022

This hype occurred shortly after the Euphoria actress was sued for allegedly rejecting a deal with a bathing suit line with LA Collective. After Sydney Sweeney apparently decided not to make a deal to buy swimwear due to negative customer reviews, the company filed a lawsuit criticizing the actress for the nature of her work, including for frequent nude scenes in “Euphoria”. Sweeney’s lawyer responded that LA Collective’s tactics are “disgusting and offensive to women.”

Let’s hope that Sydney Sweeney’s luck in front of the public will change before the Emmy Awards, where she will be nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” for “Euphoria” and “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie” for “White Lotus”. Both of these episodes can be watched on an HBO Max subscription. The Emmy Award ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will air at 20:00 Korean time. ET on Monday, September 12, on NBC.