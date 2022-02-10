After Shiba Inu, This Meme Token Is Also Stepping Into Metaverse!

After the big price increase in Dogecoin (DOGE), a lot of joke coins appeared in the market. Some of these prank coins are already on dusty shelves. However, some joke coins almost say “we are here” and make important developments.

Metaverse Move by Baby Doge

According to the latest information, Baby Doge follows Shiba Inu (SHIB) and steps into the metaverse. Baby Doge asked what the followers thought if she stepped into the metaverse with a post she made on her Twitter account. In addition to this, a video resembling a trailer was also shared in the tweet sharing. The video features a Baby Doge moving through the metaverse.

Baby Doge isn’t the first prank coin project to make a move on the Metaverse. Recently, Shiba Inu also announced that it will take place in the metaverse and shared that the sale of digital real estate Shiba Lands will begin in a short time.

Baby Doge Price and Metaverse Effect

Baby Doge is trading at $0.00000000039 as of the time of writing. Although the Metaverse announcement has not had a big impact on the price for now, it is estimated that the price may increase as the details are announced in the future.

Having gained immense popularity in January 2022, Baby Doge hit an all-time high of $0.0000000063 on January 16, according to CoinGecko data. The meme token, which is well below this level for now, seems to have attracted attention again with the metaverse move.