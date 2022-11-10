After Several Controversial Reviews, Netflix Will Resume The Documentary Series “Monster”, Based on The Life of Jeffrey Dahmer.

Ryan Murphy recently gave Netflix two of his most significant hits. “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “The Watcher” are two shows that are just killing it on Netflix. And these shows aren’t just a pleasure to watch; they’re on their way to signing up for a history of successful shows on Netflix. That’s because “Monster” recently became the second most popular series in Netflix history after “Very Strange Cases.”

So for those who watched these shows and loved them, there is good news. Netflix decided to show two more Ryan Murphy masterpieces.

Netflix has extended Dahmer for two more parts

The monster will soon surpass the mark of 1 billion viewers. Netflix is thrilled with the performance of both of Ryan Murphy’s creations. Consequently, the streaming giant decided to resume the show for new seasons. On the one hand, the next season of The Observer has been confirmed; on the other hand, OTT has announced two parts of the Monster series.

Although it is not reported what or who these two parts will be about, Murphy said that he will create a show about another of those criminals who have influenced society with their heartbreaking crimes.

In 2018, Ryan Murphy signed a $300 million contract with Netflix and promised the platform high-quality content. At the time, many people doubted and criticized the streaming giant’s move. But the platform is known for its out-of-the-box thinking, and Murphy believed it too. However, there is a hitch between them, as Ryan’s contract with Netflix expires in the coming months.

Now it will be closely watched whether he decides to stay with OTT or join another competitor. Some people say he may join his old girlfriend Dana Walden, who is currently the chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content.

On the contrary, Murphy has completely different plans for the future. Some time ago, the director said in an interview that one day he might retire. He wants to spend his time doing nothing or maybe selling beeswax products while he moves to the East Coast. According to Deadline, Ryan said: “I just bought a farm and always wanted to be a farmer. I grew up in Indiana. My backyard was a cornfield.”

Well, let’s hope that Ryan doesn’t retire so soon, or at least before he amuses us with his spectacular sequels of “Monster” and “The Observer.”

What are your expectations from the two updated series? Share them with us in the comments below.