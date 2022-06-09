After rumors that Kanye West broke up with his last girlfriend, Cheney Jones responded

Kanye West has been pretty quiet lately after ending his social media feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. His Instagram page remained mostly empty, and certainly there were no such threats, accusations and complaints that were full of headlines a few months ago. While the rapper is “working on himself,” he has also been dating model Cheney Jones, reportedly since February, and she immediately attracted the attention of fans who believe there are similarities between her and Kardashian. Rumors began circulating over the weekend that they had broken up, and now Jones has responded by disputing those claims.

Ye’s relationship status was called into question this weekend when he was pictured while watching Top Gun: Maverick with a woman the media called model Monica Corgan. Meanwhile, Cheney Jones has erased her Instagram, leaving just a couple of posts that have sparked further speculation. After TMZ reportedly confirmed the breakup, Jones clapped back (on page six) in the comments to the post:

Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship. Have respect, it’s his birthday.

Kanye West celebrated his 45th birthday on June 8, and Cheney Jones paid tribute to the fashion icon by posting photos of the couple in his Instagram stories with the words: “Happy birthday, baby, I love you.” She also posted another video of the two of them in the car laughing at the filter she used.

TMZ reported that the couple started having problems after returning from vacation to Japan — the same trip that caused Kanye West to miss his youngest child’s birthday party dedicated to the Incredible Hulk. The site didn’t say who committed the alleged breakup, but the timing of the breakup, if indeed it was legal, would be a little surprising, given that Cheney Jones was recently photographed with a new tattoo that seems to be written “Ye.” on her wrist.

Ye started dating Cheney Jones after breaking up with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. Back in February, Fox also disputed breakup rumors after she erased her own Instagram account from her photos with the rapper. She reportedly packed up her former life to be with Kanye, and resented those who thought she was chasing influence. However, a few weeks after the rejection, she called the previous novel “unstable”, saying that it was too difficult to fit his “really big personality” into her already full life.

We’ll have to wait to see if Cheney Jones is really still with rapper Donda, or if Ye is starting to hang out with someone new. Kanye West is reportedly now focused on himself and his children as he works to become a “better man and a better father.”

Fans can see the rapper in "daddy mode" as he sometimes appears on the Hulu reality show The Kardashians.