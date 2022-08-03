After rumors of a supposed drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, what’s really going on?

Olivia Wilde shows off her directorial talents for the second time in the film “Don’t Worry, Darling” about an unhappy housewife from the 1950s who discovers that her husband is keeping a dark secret. Although there is a lot of drama in this psychological thriller, the same can be said about what happens behind the scenes. After it was discovered that the main character of the film Harry Styles allegedly had an affair with Olivia Wilde, here’s what they say about what the main character of the film Florence Pugh thinks about this.

One Direction’s Harry Styles was hired by Wilde to replace Shia LaBeouf after he was fired from the film, and a new romance allegedly blossomed between the two during filming. However, there are rumors that not everyone is happy about this. An internal source told PageSix that Florence Pugh was unhappy that the “Dunkirk” star and the “Bookstore” director attacked each other on set when Wilde was still with Jason Sudeikis (her former partner Ted Lasso) at the time (her former partner for nine years). Another insider said that the judges brought their children to the set during the visit, which was inconvenient for everyone. The emotions of people on set would make sense, given that there were more rumors that Styles was the reason for the former couple’s breakup in 2020, which reportedly upset the SNL veteran a lot.

A little detective work by social media users showed it strange that when Wilde posted the first trailer for “Don’t Worry, Darling” on her Instagram, Pugh failed to “like” this post. Despite the lack of likes from her main female role, the 38-year-old director was still trying to win over the actress of “Little Women” by posting a photo of her watching her behind the camera with the caption “Watching this woman work was such a fucking thrill! I can’t wait to show you more.”

The English actress remained silent, but not so much as to talk about her other upcoming project — the first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer, where she joined the cast as an American psychiatrist and doctor Jean Tatlock. Could Florence Pugh have frozen Olivia Wilde? The same unnamed source explained why Pugh allegedly talked about one project, but kept silent about another.

I heard she was already planning to post [about Oppenheimer] that day for some specific reason, it had nothing to do with Olivia’s response.

The 26-year-old actress has already said some good things about Don’t Worry Darling. She said that working with Harry Styles was great and that he was a true professional. She also said that she likes to get ready for her hair and makeup every day because “everything looks amazing and beautiful.” However, she still hasn’t said anything at all about working with her director. An insider from Hollywood believes that everything will change when, as the release date of the film approaches, promotions will begin again.

Florence is shooting “Dune” right now and out of her pocket. I’m sure she’ll be at the center of the [Don’t Worry Darling] promo. As soon as the promo starts in late August, early September, I’m sure she will be in full view.

The three “Don’t Worry Darling” actors are expected to reunite in just a few weeks on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of their new film. I’m sure all eyes will be on them, as we’ll see what they say about each other during the interview, and whether we’ll finally hear Florence Pugh praise Olivia Wilde. You will be able to see the hit “Don’t Worry, Darling” in theaters on September 23, as well as by subscription to HBO Max in 45 days.