After Roe V. Wade’s Decision, Howard Stern Says He may be Leaving Radio for the presidential Race

If presidential politics has taught us anything over the years, it’s that American society must be prepared for the unexpected. Viable political candidates can come from any sphere of life, and experienced politicians throughout their lives will not have as clear a path to the highest position in our country as they once did. So when a celebrity like Howard Stern goes on the air and announces that he might be considering running for president of the United States, what sounds like a joke should actually be seen as a real possibility.

Howard Stern was speaking to his audience on his popular Sirius XM radio program when, via The Hill, The 68-year-old shock athlete started talking seriously about what he would do if he ran for president and won. Stern and Alec Baldwin have already discussed presidential campaigns, and the radio host had a long discussion with Jon Stewart about the impact of The Daily Show on the current political landscape. He thinks so harshly about these things and talks about them live. As he says, his current goals, if he were running for president, would include eliminating the Electoral College, adding more Supreme Court justices and “making the country fair again.”

As Howard Stern explained in this radio program:

In fact, I’m probably going to have to run for president right now. …These judges appointed by [the former president] Trump, were appointed by the president, who lost the popular vote by a margin of 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble. I’m going to do a very simple thing that will fix the situation in the country: one vote, one person. There is no electoral College anymore. I’m getting rid of it.

Now it may just be Howard Stern’s talk to maintain his ratings or gain a foothold in the headlines. On the other hand, Sirius XM doesn’t really use a rating system, and Howard Stern has made more than enough money on broadcasting for several generations, even after he left America’s Got Talent. Therefore, when Stern talks about his dissatisfaction with the political sphere in this way, it seems that he speaks from the bottom of his heart.

Continuing to explain what he would do if he was elected president of the United States, Howard Stern turned his attention to the Supreme Court, stating:

Another thing is that if I really run for president — and I’m not kidding, I’m really thinking about it — because the only thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices. …I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you will get five new Supreme Court justices who will refute all this nonsense.

This is not Howard Stern’s first large-scale flirtation with politics. The radio host ran for governor of New York State in 1994 before dropping out of the race when a state court demanded that he release his financial statements. And also, when he was promoting his latest book, Stern talked at length about being ready to run for president in 2024 if it meant that former US President Donald Trump would not hold office.

Keep in mind, this is not the wildest thing to say on the Howard Stern Show. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson spoke about wanting to hit Stern because of controversial comments. The radio host has had to apologize for years for wearing a blackface in a 1990s video, and even apologized to another talk show host Wendy Williams after ranting at NSFW. But then again, when Stern speaks, usually what he says is based on the truth, so it sounds like a story worth following.