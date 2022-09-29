After radio silence: Jenny Frankhauser became a mom!

Jennifer Frankhauser (30) is thrilled! In April, the influencer announced that she would become a mother for the first time: together with her long-time partner Steffen Koenig, she can count on a son. During pregnancy, Jenny also told how she would like to name the baby. Now the wait is finally over: Damian Andreas has seen the light!

Daniela Katzenberger’s sister (35) shared a photo on Instagram in which she holds the hand of her son, who, in turn, is surrounded by her partner’s hand. “Love has become life,” Jenny proudly wrote in the caption. She also said that Damian was born today, September 29.

In the last few hours, it has been unusually quiet around the 30-year-old man. Jenny has previously provided her fans with a lot of details about pregnancy. Shortly before giving birth, she shared a photo and stressed: “I can’t wait …”