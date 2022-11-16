After previously circulating rumors of an affair, Brad Pitt was seen with former “Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley

Another potential love connection has surfaced for Mr. Pitt.

According to a Daily Mail report and a collection of photos showing them together, Ramon and Brad Pitt were recently spotted together at a Bono concert. Although the couple have not been outspoken with each other, some seem to think there are signs that the two have become entangled in a relationship.

Not only does the publication claim that they are dating, but also that Ines is “a member of his team.” It’s already starting to evoke memories of the time when Johnny Depp was spotted with a random woman at a concert, and it turned out to be his French tutor for an upcoming movie.

On the timeline of the “Babylon” actor’s alleged dates, this new love affair emerged shortly after Brad Pitt was supposed to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. Although there weren’t as many photos in this particular case, it could still be as valid as Pitt’s connection to Inez de Ramon, since the jury still doesn’t know exactly what’s going on here.

Recently, Brad Pitt has been thinking about past relationships, especially in connection with the ongoing divorce process related to ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Citing the lessons he learned from failed novels as a source of inspiration for his debut in the visual arts, Pitt may not be ready for anything more yet. Inez De Ramon is in a similar boat since she and Paul Wesley broke up last September, thanks to the details included in the report mentioned above.

At the moment, who knows if it’s love or just a friendly get-together between two potential lovers? Of course, it doesn’t help that Brad Pitt introduced Inez to friends like Cindy Crawford and Sean Penn, since it could have happened anyway. One can be sure that until some concrete proof is presented or a statement is made, some will closely monitor this scenario in search of further updates.

In the world of cinema, Brad Pitt will be seen having fun much more actively, albeit solely because of his art, in the old Hollywood epic “Babylon”. Anyone looking forward to seeing where they land in Damian Chazelle’s divisive film can do so when it hits wide release on December 23. Although, if you are looking for what could be considered one of the best action movies of the year, you can rent or buy Bullet Train, which is currently available in physical and digital formats.