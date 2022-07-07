After Pat McAfee signed a multi-year extension with WWE, Michael Cole pays tribute in a meaningful statement

Earlier today it became known that the popular TV presenter and sometimes wrestler Pat McAfee signed a multi-year contract extension to stay in WWE. The reaction of fans on Twitter was, of course, extremely positive, and many WWE employees and wrestlers joined in the congratulations, leaving their enthusiastic comments. However, none of them was more significant than the one that came from McAfee’s broadcast partner Michael Cole.

The voice of WWE for twenty-five years, Michael Cole has been doing, in my opinion, the best job of his entire career with Pat McAfee. Many fans have noted how happy and interested he looks on Friday Night Smackdown, and it seems that the TV presenter thinks the same. He took to Twitter to celebrate signing the contract and was very honest. He said that McAfee helped him “revive” his love of business, and he was “lucky” to work with him. Check out his quote below…

After 25 years of working at the booth, working with Pat McAfee becomes the highlight of every week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me standing on our table) and helped to revive my love for our business! WWE, our fans and I are lucky to have him!

As a wrestling fan watching the product every week, all this is confirmed. Michael Cole has always been a very good commentator, but over the years WWE has changed a lot of different partners. Objectively, some of these teams worked much better than others. However, none of them worked as well as this current partnership.

Pat McAfee seems to just live his whole life as if he’s jumping from the top rope. He always has a natural excitement, and this constant energy allows Cole to meet him at this level without sounding ridiculous or spectacular. Together they can get the most out of every important moment, which is why recent videos of Cole calling Liv Morgan and Wee Man’s bodyslam on Sami Zane have gone viral.

WWE has been spoiled by several great commentary teams over the years, Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon were so much fun to listen to, as were Jim Ross and Jerry King Lawler. In my opinion, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole are just at this peak. They really found something special together, and the thought of listening to them work together for a few more years makes me so happy.

And, of course, McAfee himself also deserves flowers for working outside the booth. His WrestleMania match was one of the noisiest of the weekend, and I’m sure the crowd at SummerSlam will be screaming when he defeats Bum Ass Corbin in Nashville (hi Corbin for being an amazing heel). He has the natural talent, body awareness and promotional ability to become a full-time wrestler if he wants to.

There is no reason to believe that he will ever decide to become a full-time wrestler, and I’m not even sure that this will be the best way for him. He’s too good on the broadcast side, and it’s just not possible to effectively do both on a regular basis. However, the fact that we are even talking about it is a testament to how good he is and that signing this contract extension does not present any difficulty. Whether in the booth or in the ring, expect him to be the center of many upcoming WWE premium live events.