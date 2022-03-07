After NVIDIA, Samsung Announced It Was Hacked! Hundreds of GB of Data Leaked

The Lapus$ hacker group, which announced that it hacked NVIDIA last week, announced that it also hacked Samsung this time. A few days after the news broke out, Samsung confirmed this claim.

South Korean technology giant Samsung has recently come to the fore with a striking claim. Allegedly, hacker group Lapsus$, which hacked NVIDIA last week and leaked 1TB of data, also targeted Samsung. The group shared a portion of the approximately 200 GB of data it had captured with a screenshot.

Among the stolen data in the shared screenshots were the source codes used by Samsung for encryption and biometric lock. This attack, which exposed the majority of Samsung’s security division, was confirmed by Samsung today. The company shared a statement about the attack.

Description shared by Samsung:

“There was a security breach related to certain internal data. According to our initial analysis, the breach contains some source code related to the operation of Galaxy devices, but not personal information of our consumers or employees. At this time, we do not expect any impact on our business or our customers. We have taken measures to prevent such incidents and will continue to provide uninterrupted service to our customers.”

While Samsung casually described the documents uncovered by hackers as ‘some source code for the operation of Galaxy devices’, it did not share any information about the hacker group. But the full list of data said to have been captured by the hacker was as follows:

Source code for each Trusted Applet (TA – Trusted Application) installed in Samsung’s TrustZone environment used for sensitive operations

Algorithms used in all biometric unlocking

Bootloader source code for all current Samsung devices

Qualcomm’s secret source code

Source code for Samsung’s activation servers

Full source code of technology used to authorize and authenticate Samsung accounts, including APIs and services