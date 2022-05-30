After Naomi Judd’s death, Winona Judd registers and reminds fans: “Love can build a bridge”

After the death of country icon Naomi Judd, her daughters have shared some of their mourning with the world. While Ashley Judd gave an interview to reveal some details of how Naomi committed suicide, Winona Judd sent an email to her sister to say she wasn’t quite ready to talk about it.

Winonna didn’t give an intimate interview, but she opened up on Instagram a month after she lost her mother. She told her followers that it’s still hard to believe that Naomi is no more. And it’s hard for her to come to terms with the fact that their story ended like this.

What else could Winona say about her grief and that she continues to do the “next right thing” for herself?

Winona Judd and Naomi Judd | (left) Paul Natkin/Getty Images (right) Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Winonna Judd Can’t “Surrender to the Truth” after Naomi Judd’s Death

To connect with fans, Winona opened social networks. First, she recognized how much suffering is going on in the world. It is noteworthy that its update appeared after the tragedy of the shooting at a school in Uvalda, Texas. And she felt like she didn’t know what to say.

But then she reminded herself to focus on what she knows, as her personal trainer taught her. “I REALLY know that the pain from losing my mom… to suicide is so great that I often feel like I will never be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did,” she said. I wrote it on Instagram. “This can’t be how The Judds story ends.”

Judd shared that her first grandchild was born just over two weeks before Naomi Judd’s death. She told the fans: “I REALLY know that in order to be a healthier grandparent for my first-born grandson… in order to break the vicious circle of addiction [and] family dysfunction, I have to continue to express myself—first of all—and do work on personal healing.”

Judd noted that after confirming the steps, programs can be simple: “… Sometimes these steps are not easy to complete.”

So she “made a commitment to keep doing the ‘next right thing’.” And she shared that she would plan weekly meetings to continue this work. “…Even when I have good days,” she added.

Winonna Judd reminded fans that Naomi Judd taught us that “love can build a bridge”

“Love can build a bridge… don’t you think it’s time?”

We pray for Ashley Judd, Winonna Judd and all those who mourn the death of the cherished Naomi Judd.

Winonna admitted to fans that she is emotionally vulnerable, and this is understandable. “I know I feel so helpless—especially now,” she wrote.

Although her relationship with Naomi has been “tumultuous” at times, she said she uses her mother’s words for comfort. She shared: “I REALLY know, as corny as it sounds, ‘Love can build a bridge.’ I find myself humming to myself a song that my mom wrote for the fans, here on the farm at night.”

Winonna Judd knows she’s not alone in her grief after Naomi Judd’s death

As the music community mourns the loss of @TheNaomiJudd, we continue to celebrate her legacy with touching tributes. Watch our report on Naomi Judd: A Celebration of the River of Time with artists such as @carlypearce, @AshleyMcBryde and, of course, @Wynonna: pic.twitter.com/xldqIBBCpO

— Countdown of CMT Hot 20 (@cmtHot20) on May 23, 2022

Despite feeling helpless, Winona knows that she is not alone. She has fans, her family, and some of the country’s greatest artists.

She shared: “I really know that I can’t cope with this grief alone, and that I can ask for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for myself, for my family, and I will continue to appear [and] sing.”

In conclusion, Winona thanked the fans for their love and support. Notably, she pays homage to Naomi by celebrating their latest tour for The Judds. Along the way, she enlisted the support of other country music stars.

How to get help: In the USA, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-8255. Or send a message HOME to 741-741 to talk to a qualified crisis consultant on the Crisis Text Line toll-free.

How to get help: In the United States, call the Substance Abuse and Psychiatric Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-4357.