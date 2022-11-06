After Millie Bobby Brown, the Russo Brothers Added Marvel and Breaking Bad Actors to The Star Cast of Electric State.

The Russo brothers are one of the most popular directing duos in the film industry. Over the past few years, the Russo brothers have released several popular films and TV series, primarily The Avengers films. The Russo brothers are back with another project for the streaming platform. The duo will be the showrunner of the upcoming Netflix movie Electric State. After Millie Bobby Brown, the directors of “Avengers: Finale” made some interesting additions to the cast of “Electric State”.

In addition to Brown, the Russo brothers have assembled several incredibly talented actors from very popular franchises. Russo invited actors from “Breaking Bad” and “Marvel” for “Electric State”. But who are the new additions to this new project? Here’s all you need to know.

Who joined the star cast of Electric State after Millie Bobby Brown?

The Russo brothers have made some interesting additions to the cast of The Electric State. American actor Anthony Mackie, best known for his role as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, is another addition to the Russo Brothers’ lineup. Previously, Maki also starred in the films “8 Miles” and “The Banker”.

In addition to Anthony, the incredible Gus Fearing from the crime series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, aka Giancarlo Esposito, will also become part of The Electric State. Two actors will voice some bizarre robots in the film. In addition to the new actors, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pett and the star of the TV series “The Devil Wears Prada” Stanley Tucci also starred in the film.

The upcoming Netflix film is an adaptation of the 2017 sci-fi adaptation of Simon Stolenhage’s graphic novel. It tells the story of a teenage orphan (Brown) and her friend (Pett) who travel to the American West in search of their younger brother.

“Electric State” will match the Russo brothers’ previous Netflix movie “The Grey Man” with a budget of $200 million. At the moment, the film should be released in 2024, but there is no specific date yet.

