The View is a show with an ever—changing cast of panelists, although some of them make more noise during the performance than others. In recent years, Meghan McCain was a well-known personality on daytime television series, until around this time last year, the conservative host explained why she would be leaving The View in about four years. Since then, the show has been a bit shaky with the slot, trying to change a lot of presenters to fill a conservative position.

After Meghan McCain’s departure, The View tried out a diverse list of guest presenters to fill her place, starting with names like Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, Ebony K. Williams, S.E. Kupp, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Mary Catherine Ham, Cameron Eubanks, Tara Setmayer and Carly Fiorina at the very beginning. However, now that The View has turned 25 years on the air, the show is apparently looking for a more permanent replacement with a conservative bias – and soon.

An insider close to the production notes that the current season of Vzglyad will end on August 5, and if everything goes according to plan, fans should find out about the new permanent host before that. This insider noted in the NY Post:

You start seeing familiar faces over and over again. I expect an announcement before the season ends on August 5th. If you watch the show, you’ll see people who regularly come back to join the co-hosts at the table. It’s an invaluable experience for the show. And it’s always been a plan to make sure they have a seat at the table.

As for the current number of guest presenters, in recent months two have increasingly occupied a conservative place in The View. This includes the aforementioned Alyssa Farah Griffin and Tara Setmayer. The former name was Donald Trump’s communications director at one point. The latter also worked as a communications director, but in the Republican Party, and in the past was a political columnist at places such as CNN and ABC News. Interestingly, Setmayer was a conservative critic of Trump during his tenure as president, while Griffin worked for him, but later resigned from her position and has been criticizing Trump ever since.

The 26th season won’t start until Labor Day, but if this schedule is followed to the end – which is obviously not confirmed at the moment — we should have a new host who will fill the panel more constantly. If the other ladies stay, this person will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sarah Haynes in season 26.

The news comes after Meghan McCain made a splash during her time on The View, eventually even quitting after the rumor mill revealed that she and Whoopi Goldberg allegedly couldn’t get along. McCain later stated that the show “demonized” her because of her political ideology during her time on the air. The View tried to retain at least one personality with more conservative views during its run, although original host Debbie Matenopoulos said the show was never meant to be “political.”

Interestingly, another former host, Meredith Vieira, has just talked about her tenure on the show, which lasted almost a decade from 1997 to 2006. However, this host made it clear that she would never return to the series, saying, “I kind of did my time” in relation to the show. Obviously, while some former personalities seem happy to leave, there are new names willing to give the daytime talk show a chance, and we’ll just have to wait and see who takes that last chair when the new season starts.