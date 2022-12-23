After Megan Fox Responded to The Haters of Her Children, She and Machine Gun Kelly Spend a Vacation With Them

Actress Megan Fox was a public person from an early age, but she grew up and became a mom in front of her eyes. Aside from her ongoing career, Fox is perhaps best known recently for her relationship with Machine Gunner Kelly and their wild antics on social media. And after she retaliated to the haters because of her kids, she and MGK are spending the holidays with them. I have to wonder if we’ll ever get a Christmas album from a recording artist.

While celebrities may have lives we can’t relate to, everyone should do holiday shopping. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are no exception, as they were recently photographed in Malibu (via page six) with Fox’s three children. . It’s a moment of grace from an engaged couple who have made countless headlines since getting together.

As mentioned earlier, Megan Fox has previously applauded someone online about her children. Back in October, she shared a dump of photos on Instagram, resulting in one commenter insulting her mother by asking where her children were. Fox responded online to its 20.7 million subscribers, commenting:

Wait, wait, wait. I… have kids?!? Oh my God, I knew I had forgotten something!! Hurry up, somebody call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. This is the last place I saw them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.

Megan Fox had three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and the former couple continues to raise children and speak highly of each other. And while the “Jennifer’s Body” actress applauded the hater online, she mostly keeps her kids away from her social media. Instead, it’s mostly about her and Machine Gun Kelly, which gives her kids privacy in the process. After scrolling through, the last post from her feed featuring her family goes back to 2019 when they were at Disneyland. Check it out below:

While Megan Fox may have a larger-than-life social media presence, she ends up raising her three children just like any other mother. And, no doubt, in the next few days she will have wonderful memories of her vacation. It’s unclear how they’re coping with the holiday, but she and Brian Austin Green have been raising the kids perfectly since their breakup. It’s like they took a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s book, participating in a conscious uncoupling.

Professionally, Megan Fox has also been very busy. She recently appeared alongside Machine Gun Kelly in Good Mourning, and she has several high-profile upcoming projects. Among other things, this is a role in “The Expendables 4”. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2023 to plan your next movie. Unfortunately, the Transformers icon will not return to Rise of the Beasts.