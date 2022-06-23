After losing in court, Amber Heard is writing a book about Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have made countless headlines over the past few years thanks to their litigation, especially after the defamation case in Virginia actually went to trial. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor eventually won, and Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband more than $10 million. But after losing in court, Heard is writing a book about Depp and the whole saga?

Within weeks of the defamation verdict being announced, Amber Heard and her lawyers gave a TV interview about the loss. And although they claim that the unused evidence would have turned the tide, the public wondered what would happen next with the Aquaman actress. And according to the Ok report! Magazine, maybe she’s eyeing a candid book.

The publication referred to an unnamed source who is apparently close to Amber Heard’s camp. They claim that the universal book comes out as a result of losing in court to Johnny Depp. They claim,

Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already negotiating and excited about it. At the moment she has nothing to lose and she wants to tell everything.

Well, that’s it. Amber Heard definitely wasn’t silent after the verdict, so we’ll need to see if she’s really writing and releasing a candid book about her relationship and litigation with Johnny Depp. Although I wonder how Depp’s legal team might react. Can they close it before it even starts? That remains to be seen. I’m sure Hurd doesn’t want to end up paying his ex even more money because of another libel case.

On the other hand, the $10 million she currently owes Johnny Depp (plus lawyers’ bills) may be a reason for Amber Heard to undertake such an undertaking. Her lawyer stated that Heard did not have the means to pay this amount, so perhaps a book of revelations is one way to raise her head above water. As long as it doesn’t lead to new problems with the law.

