After Lady Gaga’s “Force Field” video went viral, another fan hit her on the head during a concert

Lady Gaga returned with a concert as part of the “The Chromatica Ball” tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, based on one video shot by a fan, there were rumors that the “Monster” singer performs with a “force field”. After this viral video was released, another fan hit her on the head during another of her concerts.

A fan posted a video on Twitter showing Lady Gaga performing in Toronto during her tour with the song “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. During this performance, she was hit on the head by a flying object from the crowd, but, as a professional, the Oscar winner continued her performance as if nothing had happened. The caption to the video read: “How some fans think it’s OK… it’s so dangerous and sad. :(.

This wasn’t the first time fans had thrown objects at the singers during their performance. Canadian singer Justin Bieber once dodged a water bottle thrown at him by an angry fan, in response to the fact that he did not sing his hit “Despacito”. Of course, there are cases when fans, out of love, throw objects at performers, such as a rose, or even such strange objects as underwear. On the other hand, the Grammy Award-winning singer was lucky that the object was just a plush toy, and not something heavier that could cause a concussion.

This act of throwing stuffed animals could have been a response to a viral video (see below) that many Twitter users couldn’t stop watching. This video was shot during one of her concerts on tour; one of the audience threw an object in her direction, but it bounced back, as if she was protected by a “force field”. The signature read: “Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects, as shown in the video.”

The user who posted the video admitted that no tricks were used when editing, and even noticed this strange action much later. But before you let the hair stand on your hands, this fan also admitted that there is clearly no force field, and that the signature was just a joke. Other Twitter users posted their theories that the object could have blown away the fan, or perhaps it could have been done by a sheet of canvas used for special effects in theatrical productions. Gaga has not publicly commented on the incident.

In addition to dodging objects, this powerful singer will continue the “The Chromatica Ball” tour until September 17, and her last performance will take place in Miami. Lady Gaga will also appear in “Joker 2,” which is said to be a musical. It is quite logical that this extraordinary singer, known for her epic costumes and makeup, will play Harley Quinn, who started out as the Joker’s henchwoman. The release date of this upcoming film is October 4, 2024, and we’ll be able to see exactly what director Todd Phillips has in store for Lady Gaga. Hopefully, fans will spend more time watching these performers do their thing than throwing objects at them. After all, we don’t want anyone to get hurt at these events.