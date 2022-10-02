After Kissing: Dua Lipa sees Potential in Trevor Noah

Can the relationship between Dua Lipa (27 years old) and Trevor Noah become serious? A few days ago, the singer was spotted with a moderator in New York. Paparazzi caught the hitmaker Be The One and the comedian kissing outside the restaurant. Earlier there were rumors that the musician is dating Aron Piper (25). But this is apparently not the case. According to an insider, Dua sees Trevor as her next potential partner.

“All this is new for Dua and Trevor, but she likes spending time with him,” a source told Hollywood Life. They say that the British woman has already told her friends about it. In addition, they say that the 27-year-old man was delighted with the moderator. “Dua told her friends that she had a great time with him and that she thought Trevor was cute. She definitely sees potential and thinks there is chemistry between them,” the source said.

However, the two are not in a relationship yet. “At the time of writing this article, there is nothing serious between them,” the insider explained. It is not yet known whether Dua and the 38-year-old man will meet again. In any case, the singer is open to this. “She hopes they will spend more time together and wants to see where it all leads,” the source said.