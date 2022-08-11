After Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimming gloves were sold out, the star talks about a new collaboration A+

For me personally, it was a difficult “no” when I stumbled across Kim Kardashian’s wild new fashion trend on the Internet: elbow-length swimming gloves. However, it would seem to have been difficult for others because the $48 gloves were quickly sold out in all seven shades available on the SKIMS website. I wish these clients and their tanning lines all the best. But meanwhile, the infamous Hulu star has talked about a new collaboration that will appear in the stores closest to you, and it’s on the top five in my book.

The reality TV star turned business mogul now seems to be able to add a technical officer position to his list of achievements. She teamed up with Dr. Dre to create a special series of his Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones. Her idea in the collection was to bring in neutral colors, so of course there is an option for her self-proclaimed favorite color: beige. (Although the Beats website curiously calls the shade “moon”.) There are also two darker shades —”dune” and “earth” respectively — each sold for $199.99.

In a behind-the-scenes video about Beats x Kim, the TV host shared that the concept basically came about on a whim. Apparently, Kim Kardashian felt that Beats Fit Pros would “change the rules of the game” for her listening needs, but they just didn’t go well with her workout clothes. So she hired an artist to paint her own pair for her money. Then she took the samples, which were originally intended “for entertainment”, to the Beats by Dr. Dre team, who “immediately understood the idea”. Kardashian added in the clip.

I just want people to understand that it’s also a fashion accessory that can be reused, it’s convenient to use and doesn’t have to be something loud. It just might blend in with what you’re wearing. This is a kind of statement. Whether it’s music, your conversations, or work life, and you’re running and you have your Fit Pro, I just feel like life is so crazy, everything else should be very simple.

Calling in-ear headphones “nude” a “statement” is a little out of reach, all things considered, but who better to make this vision a reality than a woman who famously designed her house in Hidden Hills as a monochrome monk’s dwelling? The same woman who is building an empire of corrective underwear worth a billion dollars from various shades of “sand” and “sienna”, that’s who.

The mother of four children is clearly busy with serious financial matters. Even before the muted Beats and outlandish swimming gloves were sold out en masse, Kim Kardashian had just launched her newly renamed Sknn by Kim line. Again, fans will recognize the brand’s neutral palette from the many packages of products for the face and body. Unfortunately for her, the collection was sued for trademark infringement shortly after its release, but the Kardashian star’s legal team is already fighting it in court.

Thus, the business is thriving for the most part. What is clearly not developing so rapidly is the personal life of the founder of SKIMS lately. Her 9-month romance with Pete Davidson fizzled out this month, reportedly due to their conflicting schedules, which complicated the situation. In tandem, her ex-husband Kanye West returned to Instagram after hearing the news, and dubbed the moment by roasting the former SNL star over the split. Kim Kardashian is allegedly unhappy with this.

Kanye West might want to reconsider his decision to play his ex and her now ex on social media so quickly again. The first time things didn’t go so well when they all publicly quarreled, as this led to West being temporarily ousted from Grammy performances and from Instagram. Especially since their divorce is still there. The rapper recently faced a major setback on this front, as the judge in the case hastened the trial to settle the cases before December 14. It is reported that at the same hearing, West was set a deadline of September 30 to hand over his financial information, which was needed a month ago.

In addition to all the drama, Kim Kardashian is also filming a new family reality show, The Kardashians. There were a lot of high-profile statements in the first season, and the premiere of the second season for Hulu subscribers is scheduled for September 22. I will be watching to find out how the Kanye/Kim trifecta/Pete will or won’t play in the show itself. In the meantime: yes or no to beige bits?