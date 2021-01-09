With the change of design trends, automotive manufacturers began to change their logos. Automotive companies such as Skoda, KIA and Nissan recently changed their logo. GM made a statement about the new logo it designed today.

GM made a radical change in the logo! Here is the new logo

The change in the design approach of technology companies such as Microsoft and Google caused many companies to act with a similar design approach.

After Skoda, KIA and Nissan, General Motors (GM) came up with its new logo. The company, which renewed its logo in 1964, came up with a different design approach.

GM, which has made only 5 radical changes throughout its 113-year history, this time opted for a more minimal logo. While the previous logo consists of uppercase letters, the use of lowercase letters with softer lines in the new logo draws attention.

Using gradients instead of a single color in the logo, the company preferred to use a frame in its new logo.