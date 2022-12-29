After her appearance in Prince Harry’s life in 2016, Meghan Markle faced criticism for adding personality to her outfits. During her time in the royal family, the Duchess chose outfits that had a hint of everyday life along with traditional royal fashion. Although Markle was initially criticized by royal experts and supporters of the crown, it seems that the royal ladies are interested in the style of clothing of the former American actress.

One day we’re gonna talk about how after being responsible for the attacks that pushed Meghan to the brink of suicide Kate Middleton proceed to steal her entire persona pic.twitter.com/kBaLzoXJFS — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) December 20, 2022

Just a few days ago, pictures of Kate Middleton in Meghan Markle-inspired outfits went viral on social media. Fans were amazed at how many times the Princess of Wales copied her daughter-in-law. Meanwhile, Middleton isn’t the only royal inspired by the Duchess of Sussex. During Christmas 2022, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar Sophie Wessex was stunned by an outfit that bore a clear resemblance to what Meghan Markle wore many years ago.

Twitter reacted to the fact that Prince Edward’s wife copies Meghan Markle

For her appearance at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas this year, Sophie Wessex chose a long cream-colored coat. The royal person complemented it with stiletto boots, an envelope clutch and a boater hat. The Countess of Wessex looked mesmerizing in her outfit. However, after seeing her image, fans immediately remembered the outfit that Meghan Markle wore for her first Christmas in the royal family. In 2017, Markle attracted attention by choosing a camel-colored coat. She complemented her outfit with a Chloe bag, Stuart Weitzman boots, snowflake earrings and a brown hat.

I am ashamed in their place. They have no personality. Before Meg, they have no pictures. A powerful, stylish woman of color has changed the way they dress with class. Instead of thanking him, they hated him. Plus, they can't go a day without talking about Meg & H. It's crazy — mensah evelyne (@evisere38) December 26, 2022

This is what they do take from others and claim it as their own. Normal behavior for them. — EnYap83 (@EnYap83) December 27, 2022

Sophie is trying to copy Meghan's style, but she neither has a cinched waist nor a petite figure to pull it off. Now that coat just looks like an ugly bathrobe on her body instead of the stylish overcoat it could have been. — Flower 🌼 (@Peonies_SS_) December 26, 2022

Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family only twice. She had only good things to say about her first Christmas meeting as Prince Harry’s girlfriend in 2017. In the documentary series, the former actress said that she likes the atmosphere of celebrating the festival with a big family.

On her first Christmas after her marriage in 2018, the Duchess looked ethereal in a dark blue dress. It was also the last festival for graduates of “Force Majeure” with the royal family. The Sussex’s were in the United States during Christmas 2019, and retired from royal life in January 2020.

