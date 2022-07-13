After Johnny Depp’s TikTok Debut, Amber Heard’s Court Claims about the Impact of social media are Unexpectedly Investigated

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has made headlines more than once over the years, but the situation definitely escalated as soon as the trial of their libel case in Virginia began. With cameras in the courtroom, every moment went viral, and the verdict was ultimately on the side of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor. Some of these viral moments appeared on social media like TikTok, and Depp himself joined them after the trial. Although now Amber Heard’s claims about the influence of social networks on the trial are being considered in an unexpected way.

In the end, the jury found Amber Heard guilty on three counts of defamation and ordered Johnny Depp to pay a whopping $ 10 million. Since the verdict was announced, Hurd and her lawyers have argued that social media played a huge role in the jury’s decisions, as news about the trials and the reaction on the Internet was impossible to miss. Now Variety has reported that a new documentary is being prepared about how TikTok and other social networks could have influenced the trial of Depp and Hurd. The document is called “Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and the Truth in the Age of Social Networks” and will be available on NBC News digital platforms.

This news shows how the discussion around the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lawsuit is apparently slowing down now, despite the libel verdict handed down more than a month ago. NBC offered a description of the upcoming documentary that reads:

Depp’s defamation case against Heard provoked two different reactions —those who couldn’t get enough and those who got more than they wanted. A new in-depth documentary explores why the lawsuit has overwhelmed social media, especially TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only source of news. After the verdict surprised lawyers, NBC News explores how the trial turned into a trial over TikTok and what this verdict means for future domestic violence cases.

Well, that’s it. As the legal teams of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to clash after the libel verdict, now we’re going to find out exactly how people on social media reacted to the very public trial. It should be interesting to see if Hurd’s team reacts, as they claimed that social media influenced the jury’s decision on this issue.

Since there were cameras in the courtroom, every moment of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was on the net. Like countless TikTok, people on the web are mostly supportive of Depp on this issue. Hurd’s team believes that this ultimately helped influence the verdict, as it was impossible to block all the noise on the network associated with Depp and Hurd. We’ll just have to wait and see how things turn out in this new documentary.

Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and the Truth in the Age of Social media are expected to begin airing today on NBC. Meanwhile, Depp is preparing to shoot his first post-test role. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.